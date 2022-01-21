Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5,355.93

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,355.93 ($73.08) and traded as high as GBX 5,406 ($73.76). Intertek Group shares last traded at GBX 5,364 ($73.19), with a volume of 424,818 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITRK. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,604 ($90.11) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,640 ($76.95) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($75.73) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,569.83 ($76.00).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,499.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,354.75. The stock has a market cap of £8.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

