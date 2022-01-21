Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intesa Sanpaolo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $18.26.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

