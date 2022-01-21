Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Gap Up to $38.87

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.87, but opened at $39.93. Intra-Cellular Therapies shares last traded at $42.68, with a volume of 18,607 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average is $38.85.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 19,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $800,485.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $280,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 447,439 shares of company stock valued at $20,644,692. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,826,000 after buying an additional 1,616,215 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 49.0% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,072,000 after acquiring an additional 565,285 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 199.2% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 585,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,812,000 after acquiring an additional 389,514 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 531.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 301,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 253,384 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 225,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

