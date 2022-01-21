Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 305.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,991 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,539 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Intuit by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,858,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 20.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 4.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,124,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $544.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $629.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $579.14. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.33 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $154.22 billion, a PE ratio of 72.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 over the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $802.00 to $715.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $661.29.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

