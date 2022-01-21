Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Cut to $317.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $338.00 to $317.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.22% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. Erste Group downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.72.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $19.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $272.75. 54,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,949. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $338.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $227.47 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

