Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) by 12.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 286,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,575 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 27.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 10.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the second quarter worth $907,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 166.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTN stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.0478 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

