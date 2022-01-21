Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 21,927 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,353% compared to the typical volume of 894 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $26.00 on Friday. Zogenix has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The business had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 690.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZGNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Zogenix from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

In other news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $62,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZGNX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 84.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,471,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,181 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 15.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,678,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,132,000 after purchasing an additional 755,896 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 40.2% in the second quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,970,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,046,000 after purchasing an additional 565,000 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 23.0% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,030,000 after purchasing an additional 516,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 10.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,357,000 after purchasing an additional 382,757 shares during the last quarter.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

