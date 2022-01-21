Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives $35.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.56.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ IOVA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.75. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.98.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 32.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 213,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 48,618 shares during the period. 99.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

