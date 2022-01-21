Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives $35.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.56.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
NASDAQ IOVA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.75. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.98.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 32.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 213,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 48,618 shares during the period. 99.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.
