IQeon (IQN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.35 Million

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last week, IQeon has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One IQeon coin can now be bought for $2.51 or 0.00006520 BTC on major exchanges. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $13.77 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IQeon Coin Profile

IQeon is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

