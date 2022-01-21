iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $167.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $129.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.73.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $130.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.08. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $286.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.53 and a beta of 1.21.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $120,316,000. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $27,816,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth about $21,312,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 23.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,409,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,505,000 after purchasing an additional 269,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 124.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 412,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,377,000 after purchasing an additional 228,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

