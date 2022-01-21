iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Position Raised by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,400,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,298,000 after purchasing an additional 252,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,126,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,334,000 after purchasing an additional 187,234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,893,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,143,000 after purchasing an additional 35,502 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,606,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,026,000 after purchasing an additional 69,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,518,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,867,000 after purchasing an additional 120,792 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $49.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.86. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.90 and a 52-week high of $51.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.