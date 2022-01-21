iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $66.70 and last traded at $66.75. 1,047,554 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 583,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.85.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period.

