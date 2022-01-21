iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $66.70 and last traded at $66.75. 1,047,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 583,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.85.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,764,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,012,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,006,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,888,000 after acquiring an additional 84,710 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, ACG Wealth increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

