iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 34.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,601 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up 1.3% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $17,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $108.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.36. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

