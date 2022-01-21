iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,277,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 125,527 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $177,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 9,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA stock opened at $77.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

