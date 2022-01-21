iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $74.79

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $74.79 and last traded at $75.19, with a volume of 173960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.47.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.24 and its 200 day moving average is $82.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,440,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,702,000 after buying an additional 876,597 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,630,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,184,000 after purchasing an additional 554,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,544,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,137,000 after purchasing an additional 720,054 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,114,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,485,000 after purchasing an additional 212,810 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

