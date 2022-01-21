iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $132.76

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $132.76 and last traded at $133.37, with a volume of 86945 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.46.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.07 and a 200-day moving average of $159.47.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 19,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 30,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.