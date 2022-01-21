iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Short Interest Update

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,760,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 13,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,837,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of PFF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $38.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,314,566. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.01. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $39.64.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 208.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.