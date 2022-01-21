iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,706 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,938,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 31,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter.

IVE stock opened at $153.84 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $160.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.31.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

