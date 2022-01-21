iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.5% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.17. The stock had a trading volume of 237,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893,332. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.96 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.64 and a 200-day moving average of $112.12.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

