Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) – Raymond James lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Ivanhoe Mines in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$9.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.56.

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at C$11.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$14.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.30. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52-week low of C$6.06 and a 52-week high of C$12.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 23.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.17).

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

