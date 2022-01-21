J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Vertical Research cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $199.22.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $200.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $208.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 27.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 96.5% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 39,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 956.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 26,807 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth approximately $3,724,000. Institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

