Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

JACK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.21.

NASDAQ:JACK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,127. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.36. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $77.13 and a one year high of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,020 shares of company stock worth $171,350. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

