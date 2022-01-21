Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Upgraded to Buy at TD Securities

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JWLLF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. lifted their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$46.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.81.

Shares of JWLLF stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average is $30.75. Jamieson Wellness has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

