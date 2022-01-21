Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMBS. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

Shares of JMBS opened at $51.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.95. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $51.78 and a 52 week high of $53.75.

