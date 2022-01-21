JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JCDecaux from €25.00 ($28.41) to €23.80 ($27.05) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of JCDecaux from €24.20 ($27.50) to €23.60 ($26.82) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.70.

JCDecaux stock opened at $24.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.30. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

