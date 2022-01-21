Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sema4 in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sema4’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sema4 in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sema4 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Sema4 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

SMFR opened at $3.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Sema4 has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $27.18.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

In other news, CEO Eric Schadt sold 33,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $251,323.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 40,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $307,993.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,553 shares of company stock worth $895,784.

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

