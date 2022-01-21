Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Signature Bank’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBNY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.86.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $340.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $146.10 and a twelve month high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $997,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,245,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

