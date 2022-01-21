Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ASH. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ashland Global from $128.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Argus increased their price target on Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.10.

NYSE ASH opened at $98.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $79.16 and a 12 month high of $110.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.00.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.