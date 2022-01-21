Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Yum China in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.69.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Yum China’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on YUMC. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.10.

Yum China stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. Yum China has a 12-month low of $45.46 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Yum China by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

