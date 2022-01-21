Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Hengan International Group Company Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HEGIY)

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Hengan International Group in a report released on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hengan International Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hengan International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of HEGIY opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. Hengan International Group has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $37.73.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

