Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €41.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser La…

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) received a €41.00 ($46.59) price target from stock analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on JEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($34.09) price objective on Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($42.05) price objective on Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($44.32) price objective on Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($46.59) target price on Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($36.93) target price on Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €36.50 ($41.48).

ETR:JEN opened at €33.80 ($38.41) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Jenoptik has a 1 year low of €21.62 ($24.57) and a 1 year high of €37.80 ($42.95). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €35.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €31.69. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

