Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Upgraded at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JMPLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($38.20) to GBX 2,600 ($35.48) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($34.25) to GBX 2,320 ($31.66) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $2,500.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,063.00.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Shares of JMPLY stock opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.10. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $95.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.5656 per share. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.