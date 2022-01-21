Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 1,334 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $424,625.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MORN opened at $285.16 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $350.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $321.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.01.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.11%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 156.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 33.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 43.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

