JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Price Target to GBX 256

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) had its target price cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 278 ($3.79) to GBX 256 ($3.49) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CNVVY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConvaTec Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNVVY remained flat at $$9.69 during midday trading on Friday. 582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.85.

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

