JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $32.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BE. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a market perform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $16.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.86. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,104 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $219,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,615 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $49,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,662 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,970. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,334,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824,020 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,026,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,635,000 after acquiring an additional 830,019 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,129,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,115,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,830,000 after acquiring an additional 717,975 shares in the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

