JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) to Underweight

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ECIFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

OTCMKTS ECIFY opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. Electricité de France has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $3.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

