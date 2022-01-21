JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.88. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.60 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.74.

Shares of JPM opened at $147.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $436.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.35 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,868,000 after purchasing an additional 64,608 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $467,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

