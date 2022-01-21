JUST Achieves Market Cap of $308.62 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One JUST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. JUST has a market cap of $308.62 million and approximately $131.83 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JUST has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00054229 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00063785 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,531.04 or 0.07009003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $35,815.97 or 0.99182109 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00008210 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00060560 BTC.

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

