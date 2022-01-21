Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Short Interest Up 20.7% in December

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,646,200 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the December 15th total of 6,336,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 69.6 days.

OTCMKTS JVTSF opened at $0.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73. Juventus Football Club has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.14.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Juventus Football Club from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €0.80 ($0.91) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Juventus Football Club SpA engages in the operation of a professional football club. Its core businesses are the participation in national and international competitions and the organization of matches. The company was founded on November 1, 1897 and is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

