K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.10.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KNT. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.75 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

K92 Mining stock traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.10. The company had a trading volume of 45,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,377. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.06. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of C$5.75 and a 12-month high of C$9.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$44.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.64 million. On average, analysts expect that K92 Mining will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

