Kape Technologies Plc (LON:KAPE) Insider Ido Erlichman Sells 650,000 Shares

Kape Technologies Plc (LON:KAPE) insider Ido Erlichman sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.46), for a total value of £2,600,000 ($3,547,550.83).

Shares of Kape Technologies stock opened at GBX 375 ($5.12) on Friday. Kape Technologies Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 159.52 ($2.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 460 ($6.28). The stock has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 414.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 383.66.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KAPE shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Kape Technologies from GBX 380 ($5.18) to GBX 410 ($5.59) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Kape Technologies in a research report on Tuesday.

Kape Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Security and Digital Privacy. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

