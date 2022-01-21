Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Short Interest Down 20.7% in December

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price objective on Kardex from CHF 277 to CHF 304.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

KRDXF stock opened at $290.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.58. Kardex has a 52 week low of $198.00 and a 52 week high of $337.50.

Kardex Holding AG engages in the provision of automated storage solutions and material handling systems. It operates through the Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog segment. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems. The Kardex Mlog segment offers integrated materials handling systems and automated bay warehouses.

