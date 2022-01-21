Karura Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.39 Million (KAR)

Karura (CURRENCY:KAR) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Karura has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. Karura has a total market cap of $54.58 million and $2.39 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Karura coin can currently be purchased for about $2.45 or 0.00006465 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00056318 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00064576 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2,723.55 or 0.07188596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,814.84 or 0.99809357 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00062651 BTC.

About Karura

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,282,782 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Karura

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karura should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Karura using one of the exchanges listed above.

