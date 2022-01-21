Kattana (KTN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $184,172.00

Kattana (CURRENCY:KTN) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Kattana coin can now be purchased for $3.61 or 0.00009952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kattana has a total market capitalization of $7.31 million and approximately $184,172.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kattana has traded 34.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00052494 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00064418 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,541.00 or 0.07009776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,205.15 or 0.99877876 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003533 BTC.

About Kattana

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,027,095 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Buying and Selling Kattana

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kattana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kattana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kattana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

