KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Downgraded to Underweight at KeyCorp

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.48% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.14 EPS.
KBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zelman & Associates raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays upped their target price on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.
NYSE:KBH opened at $41.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.40. KB Home has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.76.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $5,086,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $1,636,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,639 shares of company stock valued at $13,841,503 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 50.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in KB Home by 105.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in KB Home during the third quarter worth $75,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 20.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the second quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
