KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Downgraded to Underweight at KeyCorp

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.48% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.14 EPS.

KBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zelman & Associates raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays upped their target price on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

NYSE:KBH opened at $41.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.40. KB Home has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.76.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $5,086,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $1,636,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,639 shares of company stock valued at $13,841,503 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 50.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in KB Home by 105.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in KB Home during the third quarter worth $75,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 20.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the second quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

