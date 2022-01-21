KBC Group NV Acquires 12,087 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in HNI were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HNI by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,677,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,684,000 after acquiring an additional 113,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in HNI by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,523,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,988,000 after acquiring an additional 54,054 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in HNI by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 907,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,907,000 after acquiring an additional 64,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HNI by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,411,000 after acquiring an additional 31,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in HNI by 18.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,743,000 after acquiring an additional 104,161 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HNI opened at $40.58 on Friday. HNI Co. has a one year low of $32.22 and a one year high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.96.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $586.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.14 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.81%.

In other news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $429,019.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $80,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,226 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

