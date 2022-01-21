KBC Group NV Reduces Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 9.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 50,777.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,205,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198,982 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,796,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,611,000 after acquiring an additional 781,311 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,969,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,366,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,685,000 after acquiring an additional 678,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,103,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,317,000 after acquiring an additional 651,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 195,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,259 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NVT stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.28.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

