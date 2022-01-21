KBC Group NV Sells 912 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 12.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 83.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 120.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE FCN opened at $150.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.07 and a 1-year high of $157.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.48 and a 200-day moving average of $143.37. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.39.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

