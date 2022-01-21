KBC Group NV Trims Stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,679 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,584,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,087,000 after purchasing an additional 138,689 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 22.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the third quarter worth $237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 104.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,569,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,787,000 after purchasing an additional 802,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 13.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Umpqua alerts:

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

UMPQ stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.